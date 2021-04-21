﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Former AHMSA executive paying $216 million to avoid prison

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 19:03:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Alonso Ancira, the former board president of Mexican steelmakers Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), will pay $216 million as part of a deal to avoid prison, SteelOrbis has learned.

Additionally, AHMSA said in a statement this week the company and state-run oil company Pemex agreed that the Mexican steelmaker would pay a certain amount of money to end a pending lawsuit against Ancira.

Ancira will make three payments, the first in November 2021, another one in November 2022 and the last one in November 2023, to end the case. Alonso Ancira was extradited from Spain to face charges in Mexico.

Ancira was detained in Spain in May 2019 over corruption charges. Ancira claimed he was a victim of “political persecution.” The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had also been investigating Ancira over money laundering charges.


Tags: Mexico  Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) of Grupo Acerero del Norte  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Apr

Gerdau to resume Mogi das Cruzes mill by H2, details specialty steel investments
13  Apr

Argentinian industrial production increases 1.6 percent in January
12  Apr

Tombador Iron signs multiple logistics contracts to export iron ore from Brazil
09  Apr

Votorantim posts increased adjusted EBITDA for its long steel business in full-year 2020
08  Apr

Mining investments in Peru decline 15.5 percent in Jan-Feb