Foreign investment in Brazil falls 50.6 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 27 January 2021
       

Foreign investments in Brazil declined 50.6 percent in 2020, year-over-year, according to data released this week by the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). Foreign investments in 2020 in Brazil reached $34.1 billion, BCB’s data showed.

A media report by G1 noted the figure was Brazil’s weakest level for foreign investments since 2009. Brazil’s GDP fell 1.5 percent in Q1 2020, quarter-over-quarter, and 9.6 percent in Q2 2020, also on a quarter-over-quarter base, due to Covid-19.

Brazil’s GDP in Q3 2020 rose 7.7 percent, quarter-over-quarter, but the growth was not enough to offset the losses seen in Q1 and Q2 2020, the report said.


