Ford Otosan suspends production at Gölcük plant in Turkey

Monday, 08 November 2021 15:39:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish automotive producer Ford Otosan has stated that it suspended production at its Gölcük plant on November 6, as part of the measures taken by the company’s main partner, US-based Ford Motor Company, amid the shortage of semiconductors in the global market. The suspension will end on November 17. The production at its Yeniköy and Eskişehir plants will continue.

Due to the suspension of production, the company expects its total production and sales guidance for 2021 to decrease by approximately 18,000 units.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  automotive  production


