Flat steel identified as key sector to make India global manufacturing-exporting hub

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 17:21:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DIIPT) has categorized the flat steel category as the “champion sector” of the total 20 such products identified for policy intervention, aiming to make the country a manufacturing and export hub for such products, a Indian government official said on Tuesday, August 11.

Following interaction with all industry stakeholders and the Ministry of Steel, the DIIPT has framed long- and short-term measures to make the country a global manufacturing hub for these product categories including Indian flat steel products used in capital goods, auto and component manufacturing, the official said.

In the short term, the DIIPT has suggested that India seeks an enhanced quota from the European Union.

In addition, as long-term measures, it has suggested stronger norms on rules of origin under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed between India and other countries, an offset clause under FTAs to promote the government’s “Make in India” program, and priority sector status for infrastructure financing.

The official said that the idea was to utilize India’s high grade iron ore, pent-up domestic demand for per capita steel consumption, availability of labor at economical costs and stronger participation in steelmaking from small and medium-scale units. All issues pertaining to the offering of fiscal incentives to promote steelmaking for exports would be taken by the ministry of finance, the official added.

The other product categories identified as ‘champion sectors” include marine products, aluminium, agro clusters, electric components, air conditioners, footwear, auto components, furniture, medical equipment , electric vehicle components and televisions.


