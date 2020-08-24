Fitch revises Turkey’s outlook to negative, affirms ratings

Monday, 24 August 2020 12:15:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

International credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has announced that it has affirmed Turkey's credit rating at ‘BB-’. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

According to Fitch, the downgrade in the outlook reflects the depletion of foreign exchange reserves, weak monetary policy credibility, negative real interest rates, and a sizeable current account deficit partly fueled by a strong credit stimulus, which have exacerbated external financing risks. Political pressures, the limited independence of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), and a track record of being slow to respond to events, increase the risk that policy is tightened insufficiently, contributing to further external imbalances, market instability, and a more disorderly adjustment.

Fitch expects a marked weakening in underlying asset quality, given the recessionary environment, exposure to vulnerable sectors such as tourism, and the recent rapid growth in lending, particularly unsecured retail.

Fitch forecasts that the economy will contract by 3.9 percent in the current year, with private consumption leading the recovery from a fall in second quarter GDP of around 10 percent. The lockdown measures due to the coronavirus have been lifted in Turkey. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 5.4 percent in 2021 supported by recovery in investment and tourism.