﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fitch Ratings affirms Chile’s CAP SA ratings at BBB- on stable outlook

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 22:06:52 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Chilean iron ore and steelmaking holding company CAP SA at BBB- on a stable outlook.

Fitch said the ratings reflect the company’s “strong capital structure” and its “robust” liquidity, along with resilience in challenging times.

“CAP benefits from its production of high-grade iron ore products (67 percent iron content), which it receives a premium over market prices. The stable outlook factors the still favorable price momentum for iron ore and expectations of strong operating cashflows for the projected period,” the credit rating agency said.

Fitch also forecasted CAP SA to post EBITDA of $1.04 billion in full-year 2022 and $980 million in full-year 2023.


Tags: Chile  South America  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Feb

Vale’s net profit spikes to $5.4 billion in Q4 2021

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Feb

Ternium to produce 309,000 mt of steel in Colombia by Q1

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Feb

Gerdau using solar energy at nine steel distribution facilities

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Feb

Chilean apparent steel consumption increases 38.7 percent in 2021

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Feb

CAP Acero to lose 50,000 mt of output following delayed furnace startup