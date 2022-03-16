Feralpi Group president: EU scrap exports should be suspended

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 15:16:55 (GMT+3) | Brescia

During a webinar held on March 15, Giuseppe Pasini, president of Italy's Feralpi Group, said that the Italian steelmakers association has asked for a temporary ban of Italian scrap exports to non-EU countries in the view of the shortage of raw materials generated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Ferrous scrap is a key element of the circular economy and has also already been subject to a decarbonization process. This must also happen at a European level, as we must understand that scrap is our mine and must be protected."

Mr. Pasini added that Feralpi, which owns EAF-based mills in Italy, Germany and France, was forced by surging energy prices to temporarily stop production in recent weeks and reorganize to concentrate production during the most advantageous hours. "This once again confirms the flexibility of EAF production," he said, adding that the problem at this stage is primarily the strong uncertainty surrounding prices, even in the medium term. "We must decide day by day whether to produce or not," he explained. Among the possible interventions to tackle the current difficult situation, Mr. Pasini cited the temporary reactivation of Italian coal plants, increased gas extractions in Italy (to at least 15% from the current 4.3%), reducing bureaucracy for renewables, and decoupling the price of renewable energy from that of gas.

During the same webinar, Pasini said that the EU's safeguard measures on steel imports may be reviewed or even suspended as the international context has changed. "As steelmakers, we need to understand the needs of the entire steel supply chain in Europe, and therefore a relaxation of safeguard measures may be necessary," he said.

As reported yesterday, an import ban was introduced by the European Commission for Russian steel products currently subject to EU safeguard measures. Consequently, the EU’s import quotas allocated to other countries will be increased.