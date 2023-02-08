﻿
Felman Production signs five-year contract to supply steelmaking alloys to major US mill

Wednesday, 08 February 2023
       

Felman Production, a New Haven, West Virginia-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs over 100 workers, announced today it has signed a five-year agreement to sell ferro-silicomanganese, a key component in steel production, to a multi-billion-dollar publicly traded steel and metal manufacturer based in the United States. The name of the mill was not disclosed.

"This agreement is a win not only for Felman Production's workers but for the region and for American manufacturing," said Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of Felman Production in a joint statement. "We're proud to work with a world-class company that shares our commitment to creating and protecting good-paying jobs while playing a key role in bolstering America's manufacturing footprint, especially at a time when our country is making generation-defining investments in infrastructure."

Felman Production is one of only two companies in the US that produces ferro-silicomanganese. Earlier this year, Felman Production reached a labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) and its affiliated Local Union No. 5171, ensuring dozens of jobs at its plant.


