Federacciai: Italian government's support against electricity price surge is insufficient

Monday, 24 January 2022 15:35:13 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The measures envisaged by the Italian government through an upcoming decree-law will be insufficient to cope with the unprecedented surge in energy prices, according to Federacciai, the federation of Italian steel producers, together with representatives of industrialists from various Italian regions and numerous trade associations.

"From what is emerging today, we believe that the government's measures are largely insufficient and we want to think and hope that they are only the beginning of a series of other more structural interventions. We expect real industrial policy measures and not short-term interventions, which would not be sufficient to keep under control the prices of electricity and gas, which are vital for us," said Alessandro Banzato, president of Federacciai.

Fabio Zanardi, president of the Italian foundry industry association Assofond, echoed these sentiments, stating, "The measures necessary to calm down energy prices at the source are the major absentees from the government's provisions." He added, "Without an immediate correction of course, the entire manufacturing of our country risks being wiped out within a very short time."