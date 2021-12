Thursday, 30 December 2021 11:53:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in transportation in China totaled RMB 3.3 trillion ($0.52 trillion), increasing by 3.4 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In November alone, FAI in transportation in China reached RMB 366.3 billion ($57.5 billion), up 13.8 percent year on year, 4.9 percentage points faster than the year-on-year increase rate recorded in October.