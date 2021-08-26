﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 8.5 percent in Jan-July

Thursday, 26 August 2021 11:19:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 1.47 trillion ($0.22 trillion), increasing by 8.5 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

 In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.38 trillion ($0.21 trillion), RMB 38.83 billion ($6.0 billion) and RMB 42.87 billion ($6.63 billion), increasing by 8.8 percent, 11.4 percent and 32.3 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.473


Tags: investments  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Aug

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.57 percent
26  Aug

Liuzhou Steel’s net profit increases by 141.77 in H1
25  Aug

Fushun Special Steel’s net profit up 135.21 percent in H1
17  Aug

China’s new construction shifts to decline in January-July
16  Aug

China’s FAI growth slows to 10.3 percent in January-July