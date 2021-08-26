FAI in roads and waterways in China up 8.5 percent in Jan-July

Thursday, 26 August 2021 11:19:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 1.47 trillion ($0.22 trillion), increasing by 8.5 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.38 trillion ($0.21 trillion), RMB 38.83 billion ($6.0 billion) and RMB 42.87 billion ($6.63 billion), increasing by 8.8 percent, 11.4 percent and 32.3 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.473