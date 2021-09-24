﻿
English
FAI in roads and waterways in China up 5.9 percent in January-August

Friday, 24 September 2021 11:19:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 1.70 trillion ($264 billion), increasing by 5.9 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.61 trillion ($249 billion), RMB 43.7 billion ($6.75 billion) and RMB 47.7 billion ($7.4 billion), increasing by 6.0 percent, 10.2 percent and 27.1 percent year on year, respectively.


