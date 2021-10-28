FAI in roads and waterways in China up 4.8 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 28 October 2021 10:40:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 1.97537 trillion ($0.31 trillion), increasing by 4.8 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.86567 trillion ($0.29 trillion), RMB 50.5 billion ($7.9 billion) and RMB 54.39 billion ($8.5 billion), increasing by 4.9 percent, 9.7 percent and 24.4 percent year on year, respectively.