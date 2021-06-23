FAI in roads and waterways in China up 19.9 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 13:48:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 924.9 billion ($143.2 billion), increasing by 19.9 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 866.41 billion ($134.1 billion), RMB 25.59 billion ($3.96 billion) and RMB 30.07 billion ($4.65 billion), increasing by 20.6 percent, 17 percent and 51.1 percent year on year, respectively.