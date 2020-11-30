﻿
English
FAI in roads and waterways in China up 11.8 percent in Jan-Oct

Monday, 30 November 2020 12:23:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 2.15 trillion ($0.33 trillion), increasing by 11.8 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point slower than the growth seen in the first nine months of the current year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT). Meanwhile, FAI in roads and waterways in China in the January-October period was 19.4 percent higher than the overall target of RMB 1.8 trillion for the whole year.

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 2.03 trillion ($0.31 trillion), RMB 52.9 billion ($8.1 billion) and RMB 50.84 billion ($7.7 billion), increasing by 12.0 percent, 11.3 percent and 20.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-October period this year, FAI in transportation reached RMB 2.8466 trillion ($0.43 trillion), up 8.9 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.5782


Tags: China  investments  Far East


