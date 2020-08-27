FAI in roads and waterways in China rises faster in Jan-July, up 12.1%

Thursday, 27 August 2020 17:08:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 1.35 trillion ($0.2 trillion), increasing by 12.1 percent year on year, 4.3 percentage points higher than the growth seen in the first six months of the current year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT). Meanwhile, FAI in roads and waterways in China in the January-July period accounted for 75.2 percent of the overall target of RMB 1.8 trillion ($0.26 trillion) for the whole year.

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.27 trillion ($0.18 trillion), RMB 34.85 billion ($5.1 billion) and RMB 32.43 billion ($4.7 billion), increasing by 11.3 percent, 7.8 percent and 10.7 percent year on year, respectively.