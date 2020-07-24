﻿
English
FAI in roads and waterways in China increases faster in H1

Friday, 24 July 2020 11:11:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period this year, fixed asset investment (FAI) in roads, and waterways in China totaled RMB 1.08 trillion ($0.15 trillion), increasing by 7.8 percent year on year, 5.5 percentage points higher than the growth seen in the first five months of the current year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In particular, in the given period FAI in construction of roads, inland rivers and coastal facilities in China amounted to RMB 1.01 trillion ($0.14 trillion), RMB 30.4 billion ($4.3 billion) and RMB 26.43 billion ($3.8 billion), increasing by 6.8 percent, 8.7 percent and 4.7 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sun Wenjian, spokesman for the MOT, said that FAI in railways, roads, waterways and civil aviation in China amounted to RMB 1.45 trillion ($0.2 trillion) in the first six months this year, up 6.0 percent year on year. In particular, FAI in railways totaled RMB 325.86 billion ($46.6 billion), accounting for 40.7 percent of the annual investment target of RMB 800 billion ($114.4 billion) for railways.

$1 = RMB 6.9938


Tags: Far East  China  investments  |  similar articles »


