﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

FAI in China’s railways increases by 3.6 percent in July

Monday, 10 August 2020 14:43:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Fixed asset investment (FAI) in railways in China amounted to RMB 67.1 billion ($9.6 billion) in July this year, up 3.6 percent year on year, of which the FAI in large and medium-sized rail infrastructure construction projects amounted to RMB 49.9 billion ($7.2 billion), up 11.3 percent year on year, as announced by China Railway Corporation (CRC).

As of the end of July, the total operating mileage of railways in China reached 141,400 kilometers, including 36,000 kilometers of high-speed railways.

$1 = RMB 6.9649


Tags: investments  construction  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

Decline in China’s FAI narrows further to 1.6 percent in January-July
10  Aug

CCMA: China’s machinery industry to see further improvement in H2
24  Jul

FAI in roads and waterways in China increases faster in H1
20  Jul

China's excavator output up more slowly in June from May, up 22.4% in H1
16  Jul

Decline in China’s FAI slows down to 3.1 percent in H1