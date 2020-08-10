FAI in China’s railways increases by 3.6 percent in July

Monday, 10 August 2020 14:43:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fixed asset investment (FAI) in railways in China amounted to RMB 67.1 billion ($9.6 billion) in July this year, up 3.6 percent year on year, of which the FAI in large and medium-sized rail infrastructure construction projects amounted to RMB 49.9 billion ($7.2 billion), up 11.3 percent year on year, as announced by China Railway Corporation (CRC).

As of the end of July, the total operating mileage of railways in China reached 141,400 kilometers, including 36,000 kilometers of high-speed railways.

$1 = RMB 6.9649