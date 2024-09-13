 |  Login 
Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline in August

Friday, 13 September 2024
       

Brazil exported 3,900 mt of heavy plates in August, against 4,700 mt in July.

The shipments of August were all destined to South American countries, in average at $1,062/mt, FOB conditions.

The exports were almost entirely from Usiminas (3,800 mt at $1,066/mt), while small volumes were shipped by ArcelorMittal, traders and Gerdau.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 2,200 mt of heavy plates in August, against 500 mt in July.

The imports were from China (1,800 mt at $727/mt) and Europe (300 mt at $1,168/mt), also FOB conditions. Small volumes were imported from the US and from Japan.


