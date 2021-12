Tuesday, 30 November 2021 01:19:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

A massive explosion was reported at the Cleveland Cliffs mill in Burns Harbor, Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

According to local news reports, the explosion was caused after silica waste combined with moisture in a slag pit outside the plant and caused a chemical reaction. It reportedly took firefighters two hours to extinguish numerous fires in the 90,000-square-foot space.

Cleveland Cliffs reported no injuries from the blast, although it did not comment yet on production disruptions, if any.