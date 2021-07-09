﻿
Executive defends Vale’s fiscal activities, despite tax evasion allegations

Friday, 09 July 2021 09:42:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A Vale executive has defended the company’s fiscal decisions, which included setting up offshore companies in countries like Switzerland for international trade purposes, a move that Brazilian legislators are now investigating over claims of potential tax evasion.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, an investigative commission of Pará state legislative body, Alepa, known as CPI, wants to determine whether Vale avoided paying taxes in Brail.

According to Alepa, Vale has reportedly skipped tax payments of about $3 billion since 2006.

This week, Murilo Miller, Vale’s controlling executive manager, defended Vale’s fiscal “triangulation” activities, which included sale activities in Switzerland and the Cayman Islands, which were then bound to China customers.

The executive said Vale’s international structure demands it to operate the company this way to give the miner dynamism when selling its products.

The Alepa investigative commission plans to hold another meeting about Vale in early August.


