Evraz to supply billet to TMK in 2021-2022

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 11:10:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian mining and steelmaking company Evraz Group has announced that it has agreed to supply billets to Russian pipe producer TMK in 2021-2022 to be used for the production of seamless pipes. Over these two years, Evraz NTMK plant will produce and deliver to TMK over 160,000 mt of rolled pipe billets using formula pricing.

The billets will mainly be supplied to TMK’s Sinarsky Pipe Plant.

“The agreement will guarantee fair pricing for the products as well as streamline utilization planning of pipe billet production at Evraz NTMK. Evraz is ready to supply both standard billets for seamless 120 mm pipe and billets for other diameters ranging between 85 mm and 180 mm,” Dmitriy Barashkov, Evraz industrial steel sales director, said.