Evraz sees slightly higher crude steel output in January-September

Friday, 29 October 2021 11:08:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian mining and steelmaking company Evraz Group has announced its operational results for the third quarter and the first nine months of this year.

Accordingly, in the third quarter of the current year, Evraz’s total crude steel production increased by one percent quarter on quarter to 3.4 million mt, mainly due to larger production volumes at EVRAZ North America. In the given quarter, the company’s pig iron production remained almost unchanged quarter on quarter at 2.71 million mt. In the January- September period, the company’s total crude steel production rose by 0.2 percent to 10.18 million mt, while its pig iron production decreased by 2.3 percent to 8.12 million mt, both year on year.

In the third quarter, the company’s output of raw coking coal decreased by 2.3 percent quarter on quarter to 4.98 million mt, following scheduled longwall movements at the Osinnikovskaya, Yerunakovskaya-8, Uskovskaya and Raspadskaya mines. In addition, the Raspadskaya-Koksovaya mine had to temporarily slow its operations because of difficult geological conditions. Output from the remaining assets increased during the quarterIn the January-September period, Evraz’s output of raw coking coal totaled 16.57 million mt, increasing by 13.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the company’s production of iron ore products in the third quarter amounted to 3.5 million mt, down by 6.6 percent quarter on quarter, while in the first nine months, its production of iron ore products increased by 0.8 percent year on year to 10.65 million mt.

In the third quarter, total steel sales of Evraz fell by 8.2 percent quarter on quarter to 2.98 million mt, primarily due to slowdown of Russian construction products market accompanied by lower sales of railway and semi-finished products because of logistics restrictions on the route and detentions in ports amid inclement weather. In particular, sales of semi-finished products in the given quarter declined by 7.2 percent quarter on quarter to 1.38 million mt, while sales of finished products decreased by 14.3 percent quarter on quarter to 1.22 million mt. In the first nine months, total sales of Evraz decreased by 3.8 percent year on year to 9.28 million mt. In particular, sales of semi-finished products in the given half fell by 6.5 percent to 4.18 million mt, while sales of finished products declined by 1.5 percent to 5.09 million mt, both compared to the same period of previous year.

In the third quarter, external sales of coking coal products fell by 10.8 percent quarter on quarter to 2.46 million mt, while in the January-September period, external sales of coking coal products decreased by 15.6 percent year on year to 8.05 million mt. In the meantime, sales of iron ore products in the third quarter fell by 10.1 percent quarter on quarter to 303,000 mt, while sales of iron ore products in the first half fell by 26.1 percent year on year to 951,000 mt.