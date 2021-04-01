﻿
English
Evraz NA recalls laid off workers at its seamless pipe mill

Thursday, 01 April 2021 22:36:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

News outlets have confirmed that EVRAZ NA has recalled workers that were laid off at its Pueblo, Colorado seamless pipe mill.

Operations at the mill were shut down in 2020 and approximately 200 workers were laid off.

According to the union president, 90 employees will be re-employed by Monday, April 5. An additional 40 workers will be brought back in the next few weeks.  EVRAZ has said they’ll begin the process of restarting the mill in April. The mill further stated that customers have already started to book orders.  


