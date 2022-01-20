EVRAZ masters two new rail products for South African market

Thursday, 20 January 2022 15:17:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

EVRAZ has recently mastered the manufacturing of two new types of rail products at its ZSMK asset, which will be used in projects in South Africa.

The company will be now able to produce SAR48 and SAR57 rail of 18-60 m in length in accordance to ЕN13674-1:2011+А1:2017 and as per the requirements of Transnet, which is the key railway operator in South Africa. The supply of the new products will start in 2022.

The products will be manufactured from R350LHT steel grade with high chromium content, which will influence the quality of the heat treatment. Moreover, the new technology has allowed EVRAZ to improve the geometry of the rail product.