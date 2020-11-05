﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Evraz halts production at Pueblo facility following COVID outbreak

Thursday, 05 November 2020 23:59:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel has temporarily halted production at its Pueblo, Colorado facility following an outbreak of COVID-19. The halt will continue in portions of the facility for 72 hours for cleaning and sanitizing the affected work areas, according to a media statement from Patrick Waldron, Director of Communications and Industry Affairs.

A COVID -19 outbreak was first reported at the steel mill last month, and contract tracing efforts are continuing.

"The health and safety of our employees remains our highest priority, as it has been throughout the pandemic, and we continue to consult with county and state health officials about our pandemic response," said Waldron.


Tags: North America  USA  Coronavirus  Evraz  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Nov

US raw steel production up 1 percent week-on-week
28  Oct

US steel imports down 2.7 percent in September
26  Oct

US OCTG exports down 13.5 percent in August
23  Oct

US cold finished bar exports up 8.9 percent in August
23  Oct

Nucor breaks ground at $1.7 billion plate mill in Kentucky