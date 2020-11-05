Evraz halts production at Pueblo facility following COVID outbreak

Thursday, 05 November 2020 23:59:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel has temporarily halted production at its Pueblo, Colorado facility following an outbreak of COVID-19. The halt will continue in portions of the facility for 72 hours for cleaning and sanitizing the affected work areas, according to a media statement from Patrick Waldron, Director of Communications and Industry Affairs.

A COVID -19 outbreak was first reported at the steel mill last month, and contract tracing efforts are continuing.

"The health and safety of our employees remains our highest priority, as it has been throughout the pandemic, and we continue to consult with county and state health officials about our pandemic response," said Waldron.