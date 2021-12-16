European Commission approves Acciai Speciali Terni sale to Arvedi

Thursday, 16 December 2021 14:56:40 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The European Commission has given the green light to the sale of Italy-based stainless steel unit Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) by the German group ThyssenKrupp to the Italian group Arvedi. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of next month. In addition to AST, the Cremona-based group acquired Thyssenkrupp Stainless GmbH and Thyssenkrupp Stainless Turkey.

The EU antitrust body, the Directorate General for Competition, concluded that the acquisition, which was formally announced last September, does not raise concerns from a competition point of view since, following the transaction, a sufficient number of alternative players will remain in the relevant markets. By January 31, 2022, the parties involved are expected to sign the transfer from Thyssenkrupp to Arvedi.

"I welcome the news that the European Commission has decided to declare the ThyssenKrupp AST acquisition by the Arvedi group compatible with the domestic market. The overcoming of this important phase of the procedure makes us optimistic about the final developments of the operation," was the comment from Leonard Latini, mayor of Terni, where AST is located.