European commercial vehicle registrations up 43.9 percent in January-May

Friday, 25 June 2021 11:12:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) rose by 51.3 percent year on year to 165,363 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Last year’s low sales base amid coronavirus-related restrictions was the main reason behind this growth.

In May, the four major EU countries posted double-digit percentage gains. The largest year-on-year increase was recorded in Spain (89.6%), followed by Italy (51.3%), Germany (46.4%) and France (28.4%).

In the first five months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 838,941 units, up 43.9 percent on year-on-year basis. Italy (69.5%), France (55.2%), Spain (51.2%) and Germany (20.3%) all saw increases.