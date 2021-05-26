European commercial vehicle registrations up 42.1 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 10:32:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) rose by 179.2 percent year on year to 171,283 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Last year’s low sales base was the main reason behind this growth, as April last year was the first full month when coronavirus restrictions were imposed.

In April, the four major EU countries posted double or triple-digit percentage gains. The largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Italy (642.3%), Spain (547.3%), France (412.9%) and Germany (60.0%).

In the first four months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 673,179 units, up 42.1 percent on year-on-year basis. Italy (75.1%), France (62.9%), Spain (43.8%) and Germany (15.1%) all saw increases.