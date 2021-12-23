﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

European commercial vehicle registrations up 11.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:23:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 14.7 percent year on year to 142,480 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the first 11 months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled approximately 1.7 million units, up 11.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the given period, Italy (17.6%), France (9.4%), Germany (1.3%) and Spain (0.6%) all saw increases in new commercial vehicle registrations.


Tags: automotive  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Dec

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 13.5 percent in November
14 Dec

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 2.6 percent in January-November
13 Dec

Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.3 percent in January-November
06 Dec

Automotive sales in Turkey up one percent in January-November
25 Nov

European commercial vehicle registrations up 14.7 percent in Jan-Oct