European commercial vehicle registrations up 11.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:23:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 14.7 percent year on year to 142,480 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the first 11 months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled approximately 1.7 million units, up 11.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the given period, Italy (17.6%), France (9.4%), Germany (1.3%) and Spain (0.6%) all saw increases in new commercial vehicle registrations.