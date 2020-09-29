European commercial vehicle registrations down 28.2 percent in Jan-Aug

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 16:30:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 0.9 percent year on year to 167,943 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). In August this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 18 percent year on year to 126,710 units.

In July, new commercial vehicle registrations in EU markets saw minimal losses with the three largest markets posting growth: Italy (16.2%), Spain (2.9%) and France (1.6%). In August, new car registrations in Spain (-23.0%), Germany (-22.7%) and France (-3.1%) contracted, while Italy recorded an increase (2.6%).

In the first eight months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 1.04 million units, down 28.2 percent on year-on-year basis. Spain (-36.5%), Italy (-26.1%), France (-25.7%) and Germany (-25.1%) saw the largest decreases.