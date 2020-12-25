﻿
English
European commercial vehicle registrations down 20.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 25 December 2020 14:48:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) rose by 0.1 percent year on year to 167,315 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

In November, new commercial vehicle registrations posted mixed results in major EU markets. Italy (11.7%) and Germany (4.3%) recorded growth, while Spain (-7.0%) and France (-3.1%) recorded contraction.

In the first 11 months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 1.5 million units, down 20.3 percent on year-on-year basis. Spain (-28.4%), France (-18.4%), Germany (-16.3%) and Italy (-15.6%) saw the largest decreases.


