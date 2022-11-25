﻿
European commercial vehicle registrations down 16.8 percent in Jan-Oct

Friday, 25 November 2022
       

In October this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 8.5 percent year on year to 132,360 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The latest decrease was the 16th consecutive decline. In the given month, with the exception of Spain, which reported a 1.2 percent increase in new commercial vehicle registrations, all major markets including Germany (-12.4%), France (-5.3%) and Italy (-3.9%) reported negative results.

In the first 10 months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU were down by 16.8 percent on year on year to 1.3 million units. In the given period, Spain (-20.9%), France (-19.1%), Germany (-15.4%) and Italy (10.4%) all recorded declines.


