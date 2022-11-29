﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Europe investigates Tenaris executive for "market abuse"

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 22:53:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Global steel giant Tenaris said it was notified of an investigation for the "securities transaction carried out by a person who performs management responsibilities," according to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the company reported in a filing this week to financial markets of New York, Mexico and Italy. The name of the executive was not disclosed.

Tenaris, which operates steel production plants in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Guatemala, added that the notification it received has already been submitted to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), which is the financial sector regulator for Europe and the world, with headquarters in Luxembourg.

The regulation penalizes operations with the use of privileged information, which may lead to administrative and criminal sanctions. In addition, the restitution of the profits obtained or the losses avoided due to the infringement is required.

The regulation also contemplates the temporary prohibition of exercising management functions in companies. In case of some, maximum penalties of at least triple the amount of the benefits obtained.


Tags: Mexico North America Tenaris Group 

Similar articles

Union plans strike at Mexican pipe manufacturer Tenaris Tamsa

10 Jan | Steel News

Strike continues at Tenaris Tamsa in Mexico

23 May | Steel News

Danieli to supply new roller hearth furnace to Tenaris Tamsa

17 Oct | Steel News

Mexico’s Tenaris Tamsa to increase workforce by 25 percent by 2016

20 Nov | Steel News

Techint sees promising prospects for Mexican industrial segment; avoids job cuts

28 Jul | Steel News

Mexican steelmakers join to build power plant

08 Apr | Steel News

TenarisTamsa’s production falls along with oil prices

20 Feb | Steel News

Tenaris awarded environmental recognition for fifth consecutive year

12 Feb | Steel News

TenarisTamsa to invest $350 million in research and technology

03 Nov | Steel News

TenarisTamsa expects increased production for 2014

01 Jul | Steel News