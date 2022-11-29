Tuesday, 29 November 2022 22:53:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Global steel giant Tenaris said it was notified of an investigation for the "securities transaction carried out by a person who performs management responsibilities," according to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, the company reported in a filing this week to financial markets of New York, Mexico and Italy. The name of the executive was not disclosed.

Tenaris, which operates steel production plants in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Guatemala, added that the notification it received has already been submitted to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), which is the financial sector regulator for Europe and the world, with headquarters in Luxembourg.

The regulation penalizes operations with the use of privileged information, which may lead to administrative and criminal sanctions. In addition, the restitution of the profits obtained or the losses avoided due to the infringement is required.

The regulation also contemplates the temporary prohibition of exercising management functions in companies. In case of some, maximum penalties of at least triple the amount of the benefits obtained.