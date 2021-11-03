EUROFER: EU’s finished steel imports up 32 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 13:35:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2021-2022/Q4 2021 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), total EU imports of steel products from third countries increased by 48 percent year on year in the second quarter this year, amid the improvement in steel demand across the EU and the record-low levels in the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter this year, the EU’s imports of flat products increased by 49 percent and imports of long products rose by 42 percent, year on year. The EU’s steel imports were volatile in 2020 and in early 2021, continuing the trend seen in 2019.

In the first seven months this year, the EU’s steel imports surged by 32 percent year on year, while imports of flat products increased by 35 percent and imports of long products rose by 23 percent, all year on year.

EUROFER said that Turkey, Russia, South Korea, India and Ukraine were the largest finished steel import sources for the EU market in the first seven months. These five countries accounted for 59 percent of total EU finished steel imports in the given period. Turkey and Russia were the largest import sources of finished products for the EU with shares of 15.6 percent and 14 percent, respectively, followed by India with 13.2 percent, Ukraine with 8.8 percent and South Korea with 7.3 percent.

In the given period, imports of finished products from India and Ukraine increased by 112 percent and 79 percent, respectively, while imports from Russia and Turkey increased by 25 percent and 15 percent, respectively, all year on year. Imports from South Korea fell by 20 percent year on year.

According to the EUROFER report, in the first seven months this year flat product imports accounted for 79 percent of finished product imports and long product imports accounted for the remaining 21 percent.