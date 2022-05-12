EUROFER calls for more effective measures for EU waste exports

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:21:06 (GMT+3) | Brescia

The regulation on EU waste shipments proposed by the European Commission "lacks effective measures to tackle environmental challenges" and may "undermine the EU’s Circular Economy and Green Deal objectives", said the European Steel Association (EUROFER) during the presentation of the draft report by the Environment Commission at the European Parliament.

EUROFER's director general Axel Eggert said, "We are in an absurd situation where the EU sets very high environmental standards and circular economy objectives for the internal market - that the EU steel industry fully shares - while millions of tons of valuable secondary raw materials are being exported to jurisdictions where these same standards and objectives are not met. We cannot afford to give away a key secondary raw material such as scrap, if we want to fulfil the circular economy and climate objectives as well as ensuring EU strategic autonomy and social standards."

Eggert underlined that 48 percent of EU steel production today is based on scrap and that in the coming years, with the transition to low carbon steel production, more and more material will be needed. According to Eurostat, EU exports of ferrous metals scrap reached 19.5 million mt in 2021. Turkey was the top destination with 13.1 million mt.

The EUROFER' director general also said that the waste shipment regulation "should not automatically grant equivalence of such strict EU standards to all third countries with OECD status, as reports have shown evidence of serious shortcomings in waste treatment in some of them. Therefore, a proper country-level assessment should be introduced for all export destinations."

Finally, according to Eggert, social standards should also be considered in addition to environmental requirements, "as health, safety and labour conditions are key aspects of the Environmentally Sound Management principle". Furthermore, "it is also crucial to minimise the risk of circumvention and illegal waste shipments by avoiding the reclassification of exports as end-of-waste, as it would completely undermine the entire legislative proposal," he added.

Hence, EUROFER wishes for a commitment by the Environment Commission for "significant improvements with regard to waste exports to third countries, supporting a sound environmental policy," said Eggert.