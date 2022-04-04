Euro zone manufacturing PMI down in March from February

Monday, 04 April 2022 14:41:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 56.5 points in March, down from February’s 58.2 points.

Manufacturing output across the euro zone continued to increase in March. However, the rate of growth was the slowest seen over the current expansion period as firms struggled to obtain raw materials and other necessary components amid pandemic-related staff absences, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the sluggishness within the automotive industry.

In the given month, new orders increased, although growth momentum eased notably, as rising geopolitical tensions led to increased hesitancy among customers. Export demand declined in March for the first time since June 2020, reflecting lower new orders from customers in overseas markets.