﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Euro zone manufacturing PMI down in February

Friday, 04 March 2022 12:24:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 58.2 points in February, down from January’s 58.7 points and decreasing from the earlier flash estimate of 58.4 points.

Consumer and intermediate goods producers recorded strong improvements in operating conditions in February, while investment goods producers recorded a weaker expansion.

In February, Eurozone manufacturing output and new orders increased further, following improvements in January. Export sales also increased in February, with the expansion gaining momentum.

According to Markit, demand increased in February, while the sales conditions are strengthening as Europe overcomes the Omicron wave of the coronavirus and businesses step up their recovery efforts.


Tags: manufacturing  European Union  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Feb

Outokumpu expects no short-term war impact on operations
23 Feb

Bosch to invest in semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities in Reutlingen
17 Feb

Thyssenkrupp to expand hydrogen use in blast furnace
04 Feb

Euro area industrial producer prices up 2.9 percent in Dec from Nov
03 Feb

Euro zone manufacturing PMI up in January, hits peak since August