Euro zone manufacturing PMI down in February

Friday, 04 March 2022 12:24:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 58.2 points in February, down from January’s 58.7 points and decreasing from the earlier flash estimate of 58.4 points.

Consumer and intermediate goods producers recorded strong improvements in operating conditions in February, while investment goods producers recorded a weaker expansion.

In February, Eurozone manufacturing output and new orders increased further, following improvements in January. Export sales also increased in February, with the expansion gaining momentum.

According to Markit, demand increased in February, while the sales conditions are strengthening as Europe overcomes the Omicron wave of the coronavirus and businesses step up their recovery efforts.