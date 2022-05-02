﻿
English
Euro zone manufacturing PMI down in April from March

Monday, 02 May 2022 12:30:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) posted 55.5 points in April, down from March’s 56.5 points.

All three broad market groups recorded improvements in operating conditions in the given month. The highest reading was for investment goods, despite output here declining. Consumer goods saw the second-strongest expansion, while the intermediate goods sub-sector was the weakest-performing.

Manufacturing output across the euro zone increased in April. However, the rate of growth was only marginal and the slowest seen across the current growth sequence which began in July 2020. Consumer and intermediate goods producers drove the latest increase as capital goods producers recorded the first contraction in output for almost two years.

The slower expansion was accompanied by a subdued increase in new orders and sustained supply-side pressures as Covid restrictions in China and the ongoing war in Ukraine caused disruptions.

The softer upturn in demand for euro zone goods was partly reflective of export market weakness as new orders from foreign clients fell for the second month in succession.


