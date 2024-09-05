Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.8 percent in July from June

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in July this year industrial producer prices went up by 0.8 percent both in the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices were down by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU.

In July, compared with June, prices in the energy sector were up by 2.8 percent in the euro area and 2.5 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods remained stable in both areas, while prices of durable goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and the EU countries, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and the EU countries, while prices of intermediate goods decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained unchanged in the EU countries.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+3.6%), Greece (+2.9%) and Romania (+2.7%), while the largest decreases were observed in Sweden (-0.9%), Finland (-0.7%) and Austria (-0.2%).

In the given month, compared with July 2023, prices in the energy sector fell by 6.9 percent in the euro area and by 5.9 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 1.2 percent in both areas, while prices of durable goods were up by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 1.0 percent in the euro area and 0.9 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.4 percent in the euro area and 1.5 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Ireland (+6.1%), Romania (+2.7%) and Portugal (+2.0%), while Slovakia (-18.9%), Luxembourg (-6.7%) and Latvia (-6.0%) posted the biggest declines.