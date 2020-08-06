Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.7 percent in June from May

Thursday, 06 August 2020 15:13:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in June this year industrial producer prices increased by 0.7 percent in both the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in June this year industrial producer prices were down by 3.7 percent in the euro area and by 3.4 percent in the EU.

In June, compared with May, prices in the energy sector were up by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 3.3 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods were up by 0.1 percent in both areas and durable goods remained stable both in the euro area and in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods decreased by 0.1 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

In the given month, among the member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+3.7%), Denmark (+3.3%) and Finland (+2.2%), while the only decrease was observed in the Czech Republic (-0.1%).

In June this year, compared with June 2019, prices in the energy sector declined by 12.8 percent in the euro area and by 11.8 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 2.5 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 1.2 percent in the euro area and 1.4 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.0 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Malta (+1.5%), Slovenia (+0.7%) and Luxembourg (+0.1%), while decreases were observed in Lithuania (-7.8%), Belgium (-7.5%) and Spain (-6.1%).