Euro area industrial producer prices up 0.5 percent in June from May

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 12:47:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in June this year industrial producer prices went up by 0.5 percent both in the euro area and in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial producer prices were down by 3.2 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU.

In June, compared with May, prices in the energy sector were up by 1.6 percent in both areas. Prices of capital goods increased by 0.1 percent in both areas, while prices of durable goods remained stable in the euro area and went up by 0.1 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and the EU countries, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained unchanged in the EU countries.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+2.2%), Spain and Romania (both +1.9%) and Greece (+1.8%), while the largest decreases were observed in Bulgaria (-1.0%) and Czechia, France and Finland (each -0.3%).

In the given month, compared with June 2023, prices in the energy sector fell by 9.4 percent in the euro area and by 8.3 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods decreased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and 2.3 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods moved up by 1.2 percent in the euro area and 1.1 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 1.6 percent in the euro area and 1.7 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Luxembourg (+19.1%), Portugal (+2.4%) and Czechia (+1.0%), while Slovakia (-19.0%), France (-6.0%) and Poland (-5.7%) posted the biggest declines.


