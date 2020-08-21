Euro area construction output up 4.0 percent in June from May

Friday, 21 August 2020 11:01:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in June this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 2.9 percent compared to May and was down by 5.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019. In May, production in the construction sector had increased by 22.3 percent when compared to the previous month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in June decreased by 5.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and was up by 4.0 percent compared to the previous month. In May, production rose by 29.4 percent compared to the previous month, according to the newly revised data.

Building construction in the EU-27 in June increased by 3.2 percent month on month and contracted by 6.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 1.8 percent from May and decreased by 3.2 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction rose by 4.5 percent month on month and decreased by 6.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region was up by 2.3 percent month on month and decreased by 2.6 percent year on year.

As compared to June 2019, construction output in June this year increased by 6.9 percent in Romania, by 1.4 percent in Germany, by 1.2 percent in Finland and by 0.8 percent in Netherlands while it decreased by 17.8 percent in Slovakia, by 15.7 percent in Hungary and by 15.3 percent in Slovenia.

As compared to May, construction output in June this year increased by 12.0 percent in France, by 6.1 percent in Hungary and 4.7 percent in Bulgaria while it decreased by 7.1 percent in Slovenia, by 6.6 percent in Sweden and 4.9 percent in Slovakia.