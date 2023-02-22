EURIC: Incentives needed in EU to boost demand for recycled steel scrap

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 14:10:18 (GMT+3) | Brescia

“Debunking myths and setting a clear pathway to decarbonize steel through recycling” is the main objective presented in the position paper published by EURIC, the Confederation representing the interests of the European recycling industries at EU level.

The European recycling industry is currently a global champion of steel recycling, and the supply of recycled steel scrap structurally has exceeded EU domestic demand over the last two decades. Thus, EURIC writes, there has been no past or present scarcity of steel scrap in the EU.

According to EURIC, the EU, however, needs incentives “to factor in the environmental benefits of steel recycling, boost the demand for recycled steel scrap, and fasten in the EU the transition from primary carbon-intensive steelmaking (BOF route) to secondary climate-efficient steelmaking (EAF route).”

Trade restrictions in the export segment will, in fact, simply result in less supply of recycled steel scrap within the EU and further diminish the strategic autonomy of the European circular value chains.

In this context, EURIC states there is a need to prioritize measures to accelerate the sustainable transition of the European steel sector. It is essential, EURIC writes, to bridge EU climate and circular legislations by directing investments towards the most climate and circular-efficient industrial processes, namely EAFs in the case of steelmaking, and incentivizing in BOF facilities - needed to produce different types of steel (flat products) - the use of an increased share of scrap (up to 30 percent of the total infeed) to reduce their carbon footprint and improve circularity.