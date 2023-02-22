﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EURIC: Incentives needed in EU to boost demand for recycled steel scrap

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 14:10:18 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

“Debunking myths and setting a clear pathway to decarbonize steel through recycling” is the main objective presented in the position paper published by EURIC, the Confederation representing the interests of the European recycling industries at EU level.

The European recycling industry is currently a global champion of steel recycling, and the supply of recycled steel scrap structurally has exceeded EU domestic demand over the last two decades. Thus, EURIC writes, there has been no past or present scarcity of steel scrap in the EU.

According to EURIC, the EU, however, needs incentives “to factor in the environmental benefits of steel recycling, boost the demand for recycled steel scrap, and fasten in the EU the transition from primary carbon-intensive steelmaking (BOF route) to secondary climate-efficient steelmaking (EAF route).”

Trade restrictions in the export segment will, in fact, simply result in less supply of recycled steel scrap within the EU and further diminish the strategic autonomy of the European circular value chains.

In this context, EURIC states there is a need to prioritize measures to accelerate the sustainable transition of the European steel sector. It is essential, EURIC writes, to bridge EU climate and circular legislations by directing investments towards the most climate and circular-efficient industrial processes, namely EAFs in the case of steelmaking, and incentivizing in BOF facilities - needed to produce different types of steel (flat products) - the use of an increased share of scrap (up to 30 percent of the total infeed) to reduce their carbon footprint and improve circularity.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Import shredded scrap prices in Pakistan rise slightly in occasional deals

22 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea’s Hyundai Steel cuts bids for Japanese scrap, opposing global uptrend for now

22 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese scrap suppliers struggle to increase prices

22 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India harden amid global cues and revived buying activity

22 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Surge in Turkey’s import scrap market with several deals

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang raises scrap purchase price by $7.3/mt

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan’s scrap imports up 17.5% in January from December

21 Feb | Steel News

Workable import scrap prices continue rising in Turkey

20 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Germany’s Salzgitter expands local scrap recycling with new acquisition

20 Feb | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices

17 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials