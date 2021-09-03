Friday, 03 September 2021 13:57:23 (GMT+3) | Brescia

On September 3, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said he has become more optimistic that the EU can resolve its dispute with the United States regarding US import tariffs on steel and aluminium, Reuters has reported.

Last June, EU and US leaders met and talked about ending trade tensions arising from Section 232 tariffs by the end of this year.

Mr. Dombrovskis commented, "After the EU-US summit I am more optimistic that the solution will be found, so we are now engaging closely with the relevant departments in the US administration."

As reported previously, some sources think that EU domestic steel prices may be supported by a potential settlement of the three-year-old steel tariff dispute between the US and the EU, which could cause EU exports to increase. However, the removal of US Section 232 tariffs against the EU would lead to a review by the EU of its steel safeguard, which in turn would cause import volumes to increase.