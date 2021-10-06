﻿
English
EU steel import quotas exhausted for some Turkish and Indian products

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 14:42:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

As of October 5, the fourth quarter quotas in the EU for certain steel products have already been exhausted after coming into force on October 1. Before the new quota period, market sources estimated that, based on the volumes waiting at European ports, some flat and long steel product quotas, especially for Turkey and India, would be used up very quickly.

While India has exhausted its quota volumes for cold rolled coil and hot rolled coil, Turkey has already used up its rebar and wire rod quotas. Additionally, India has exhausted its quotas for some other flat steel products, such as quarto plates, organic coated sheet and metallic coated sheet. Meanwhile, Turkey has used more than 50 percent of its hot rolled coil quota and 90 percent of its merchant bar quota.

All the products and volumes for which quotas have been exhausted in the new fourth quarter quota period are presented below:

TURKEY

 Quota volume (mt)

Angles and sections

20,934

Gas pipes

45,748

Hollow sections

70,099

Wire rod

80,401

Organic coated sheets

14,544

Rebar

61,938

INDIA

 

Metallic coated sheets -A

49,638

Cold rolled sheets

150,937

Hot rolled sheets

169,717

Organic coated sheets

72,733

Quarto plates

50,218

CHINA

 

Electrical sheets- B

16,317

RUSSIA

 

Hollow sections

23,863

