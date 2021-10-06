EU steel import quotas exhausted for some Turkish and Indian products

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 14:42:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

As of October 5, the fourth quarter quotas in the EU for certain steel products have already been exhausted after coming into force on October 1. Before the new quota period, market sources estimated that, based on the volumes waiting at European ports, some flat and long steel product quotas, especially for Turkey and India, would be used up very quickly.

While India has exhausted its quota volumes for cold rolled coil and hot rolled coil, Turkey has already used up its rebar and wire rod quotas. Additionally, India has exhausted its quotas for some other flat steel products, such as quarto plates, organic coated sheet and metallic coated sheet. Meanwhile, Turkey has used more than 50 percent of its hot rolled coil quota and 90 percent of its merchant bar quota.

All the products and volumes for which quotas have been exhausted in the new fourth quarter quota period are presented below: