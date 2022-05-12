﻿
English
EU starts expiry review of AD duties on ex-China seamless pipes

Thursday, 12 May 2022
       

The European Commission has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the antidumping measures in force against imports of certain seamless pipes and tubes originating in China.

The review was initiated on the basis of an application submitted on February 10, 2022 by the European Steel Tube Association.

The product in question consists of seamless tubes, of seamless pipes and tubes of iron (other than cast iron) or steel (other than stainless steel), of circular cross section, of an external diameter exceeding 406,4 mm, currently falling under CN codes 7304 19 90, 7304 29 90, 7304 39 98 and 7304 59 99.

The measures currently in place consist of a definitive antidumping duty imposed in 2017, with rates ranging from 29.2% to 54.9%.

The investigation into the persistence or recurrence of dumping will cover the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. This will be concluded within 12 months and in any case no later than 15 months from today's date.


