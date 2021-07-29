﻿
EU removes AD duty on ex-China high fatigue performance steel concrete reinforcement bars

The definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of high fatigue performance steel concrete reinforcement bars originating that the European Commission had imposed against China in July 2016 will expire tomorrow. In fact, the Commission said today that further to the publication of a notice of impending expiry, request for a review was lodged.

The duty rates stand at 18.4-22.5 percent and concerned products classified under CN codes ex 7214 20 00, ex 7228 30 20, ex 7228 30 41, ex 7228 30 49, ex 7228 30 61, ex 7228 30 69, ex 7228 30 70 and ex 7228 30 89.


