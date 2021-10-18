﻿
EU new passenger car registrations up 6.6% in Jan-Sept

Monday, 18 October 2021
       

In September this year, new car registrations totaled 718,598 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 23.1 percent compared to 934,039 units in September 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

7.5 million units were registered in the January-September period this year, 6.6 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020, as significant gains earlier in the year kept cumulative growth in positive territory.

In the first nine months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (20.6%), Spain (8.8%) and France (8.0%) compared with the same period in 2020, while Germany (-1.2%) registered a decrease.


