EU new passenger car registrations up 11.2% in Jan-Aug despite weak summer performance

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:16:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, new car registrations totaled 622,993 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 19.1 percent compared to 769,639 units in August 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

6.8 million units were registered in the January-August period this year, 11.2 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020. Despite the weak performance of EU markets during the summer months, substantial gains earlier in the year kept cumulative growth in positive territory.

In the first eight months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (30.9%), France (12.8%), Spain (12.1%) and Germany (2.5%) compared with the same period in 2020.