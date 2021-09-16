﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU new passenger car registrations up 11.2% in Jan-Aug despite weak summer performance

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:16:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, new car registrations totaled 622,993 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 19.1 percent compared to 769,639 units in August 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

6.8 million units were registered in the January-August period this year, 11.2 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020. Despite the weak performance of EU markets during the summer months, substantial gains earlier in the year kept cumulative growth in positive territory.

In the first eight months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (30.9%), France (12.8%), Spain (12.1%) and Germany (2.5%) compared with the same period in 2020.


Tags: automotive  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Sep

EU imposes definitive AD duty on stainless CR from China and Taiwan
17 Sep

Tata Steel to adopt hydrogen route for lJmuiden plant
16 Sep

Moody’s: Global steel supply-demand imbalance to return in 2022 with prices gradually falling
15 Sep

Ford to stop producing vehicles in India
13 Sep

Turkish motor vehicle output up 14.4 percent in January-August